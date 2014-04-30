April 30 International Personal Finance Plc reported a 39.6 percent rise in quarterly pretax profit after issuing more loans, particularly in Poland and Lithuania.

The company said underlying pretax profit rose to 12.7 million pounds ($21.39 million) in the first quarter from 9.1 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue rose 9.7 percent to 194.9 million pounds. Total credit issued rose 11.0 percent to 258.3 million pounds.

Reported profit from Poland and Lithuania, the lender's biggest market, rose nearly 53 percent to 7.8 million pounds. ($1 = 0.5936 British Pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bangalore; Editing by Robin Paxton)