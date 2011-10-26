* Revenue for nine months ended 30 Sept was 12.3 bln euros

* Enlarged portfolio of assets performing in line with expectations

* Says outlook for the year remains unchanged (Adds detail)

LONDON, Oct 26 International Power said trading in the nine months to September was in line with its expectations on continued strength at its Latin American operations.

The company, 70 percent owned by French utility GDF Suez , said it continues to expect second-half performance to be similar to the first half, when growing power demand in Latin America offset a drop in Europe and the UK.

"Performance for (Latin America) was up strongly compared to the same period in 2010, benefiting from higher average achieved prices in Brazil, driven by inflation escalation and favourable renewal of contracts," International Power said on Wednesday.

The company said revenue for the nine months ended 30 September was 12.3 billion euros ($17.1 billion). Analysts currently expect the company to report full-year sales of 15.8 billion euros, according to a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll.

Shares in the company closed at 332.40 pence on Tuesday in London, valuing the business at about 17 billion pounds ($27.2 billion).

($1 = 0.719 Euros)

($1 = 0.626 British Pounds) (Reporting by Adveith Nair; editing by Matt Scuffham)