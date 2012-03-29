LONDON, March 29 British electricity supplier International Power said on Thursday it had received a bid approach from its majority shareholder GDF Suez to buy the shares it does not already own for 390 pence apiece.

The news follows market speculation in recent months that the French utility, which already owns 70 percent of International Power, was set to table an offer for the remaining 30 percent of the company.

The 390 pence per share indicative offer is only slightly above Wednesday's closing price of 383.4 pence. The stock was up 5.8 percent at 405.6 pence by 0911 GMT.

(Reporting by Adveith Nair; Editing by Paul Hoskins)