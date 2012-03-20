LONDON, March 20 International Power plans to
close a plant employing 32 staff in Shotton, north Wales, by the
end of 2012, it said on Tuesday, blaming growing competition
from more efficient plants.
"Due to the commissioning of a number of highly efficient
gas-fired power stations in the UK and the relatively low
efficiency of Shotton CHP, this plant is no longer competitive
in the UK wholesale electricity market," International Power
said of the 210 megawatt combined heat and power (CHP) plant.
The firm, 70 percent owned by French utility GDF Suez
, said it would seek to relocate staff where possible.
The Shotton plant will remain fully available until plans
for closure have been finalised, it added.
International Power was bought by GDF Suez to create the
world's largest independent power producer. The deal, announced
in 2010, was completed last February.
(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; Editing by Mark Potter)