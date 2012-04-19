(Adds detail)

* Sales for qtr ended March up 5 pct to 4.3 bln euros

* Latin America, Asia boost results

* Confident of delivering further growth in 2012

LONDON, April 19 International Power said sales for the quarter ended March rose 5 percent helped by a strong performance in emerging markets, putting it on track for further growth this year.

Sales for the quarter ended March 31 rose to 4.3 billion euros ($5.6 billion), the company said on Thursday, adding that it was making good progress on projects under development, which are largely focused on emerging markets.

A slight drop in North America, Australia and UK-Europe sales during the quarter was offset by a 16 percent rise in Latin America and a 22 percent uptick in Asia, IPR said.

French utility GDF Suez had, earlier this week, announced a sweetened offer to take full control of IPR, leaving GDF better placed to win contracts in those fast-growing emerging markets.

"We remain confident of delivering further growth in 2012, principally driven by full-year contributions from new plants that became operational in late 2011 as well as new capacity that is expected to come on line during 2012," IPR said.

The company said a strike, which had impacted its Jirau hydro project under construction, was subsequently ruled illegal by the Labour Justice of Brazil. It added it was reviewing the impact of an incident in early April that had led to property damage to some accommodation buildings.

In February, IPR had said achieving its 2013 earnings target could prove challenging following a drop in hydro generation prices in Brazil, even as strength in its Latin American markets helped it post higher 2011 profits.

Shares in the company closed at 417.5 pence on Wednesday, valuing the business at 21.3 billion pounds ($34.2 billion).

($1 = 0.7621 euros)

($1 = 0.6238 British pounds) (Reporting by Adveith Nair; Editing by Sarah Young)