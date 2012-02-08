(Repeats to additional Reuters clients)

LONDON, FEB 8 - LONDON, Feb 8 (Reuters) - International Power PLC : * Auto alert - International Power plc FY underlying EPS 0.276 EUR versus 0.249 EUR year ago * Adjusted current operating income2 E3,055 million (2010: E2,810 million) * Revenue E16,502 million (2010: E15,950 million) - up 3% * Full year dividend of 11.0 euro cents proposed * Confident of delivering further growth in 2012 * Level of growth will be impacted by contracts rolling off in north america,fewer expected lng diversions