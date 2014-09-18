Sept 18 International Public Partnerships Ltd :

* Ofgem announcement on Lincs offshore transmission cable investment

* Investment is now expected to be made in November 2014 and would be company's fifth OFTO project

* Will take no exposure to electricity production or price risk

* Will be paid via a pre-agreed, availability-based revenue stream over 20 years which is fully linked to UK inflation (rpi)

* Transmission capital partners expects to invest approximately 170 million stg in project which links 270MW Lincolnshire wind farm to national grid via 100km of subsea cables

* Transmission capital partners expects to invest approximately 170 million stg in project which links 270MW Lincolnshire wind farm to national grid via 100km of subsea cables