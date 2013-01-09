UPDATE 2-UK's Morrisons caution on import costs overshadows profit rise
* Underlying full-year profit rises for first time in five years (Adds CEO, analyst comment, shares)
LONDON Jan 9 International Public Partnerships Ltd : * Looking to raise £30 million through issue of shares by way of tap issuance
to qualifying investors * Board may increase the target size of the issue up to £40 million at their
discretion. * Issue price per Share will be in the range of 122p to 124p.
* Underlying full-year profit rises for first time in five years (Adds CEO, analyst comment, shares)
* BHP considers contract workers to break Escondida mine strike
LONDON, March 9 Britain's John Lewis Partnership cut its staff bonus for a fifth consecutive year as 2016-17 trading profit at both its department stores and Waitrose supermarkets fell, it said on Thursday.