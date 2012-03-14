BRIEF-Martin Midstream Partners qtrly net income $17.9 mln vs $6.8 mln
* Martin midstream partners reports 2016 fourth quarter financial results and hondo, texas asphalt terminal acquisition
March 14 Shipping company International Shipholding Corp said it would sell two of its vessels for $73.9 million to Norwegian Car Carriers ASA to repay debt.
International Shipholding, which provides specialized vessels for transporting cargo, will sell two of its pure car truck carriers -- used to transport vehicles such as cars and construction machinery.
The company, which has a fleet of 38 vessels, expects to report a gain of about $3.5 million from the deal in the first quarter.
Proceeds from the deal will be used to pay down a debt of about $35 million and help it pursue "accretive growth opportunities," the company said.
The Mobile, Alabama-based company's shares, which have gained 17 percent in value in the last three months, were trading at $21.25 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday. (Reporting by Divya Lad in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)
Feb 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:
BRUSSELS, Feb 15 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: