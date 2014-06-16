BERLIN, June 16 Global e-commerce sales of
packaged goods will hit $53 billion by 2016 to take 5.2 percent
of total turnover, up from 3.7 percent now, as shoppers
increasingly go online to buy items from breakfast cereals to
cosmetics, a study showed.
The report published by market research firm Kantar
Worldpanel on Monday predicted that online sales of fast-moving
consumer goods (FMCG) excluding fresh produce would rise 47
percent by 2016 from a current $36 billion.
Kantar Worldpanel said South Korea would continue in its
lead position for online FMCG sales, increasing e-commerce's
share of the market to 13.8 percent by 2016 from 10.2 percent
now, while growth would also be strong in Taiwan and China.
It expects France to surpass Europe's e-commerce trailblazer
Britain due to the popularity of in-store collection facilities
for goods ordered online, with online sales of packaged goods
rising to 6.1 percent by 2016 from 3.9 percent now, growing more
slowly in Britain to 5.5 percent from 4.9 percent.
Kantar Worldpanel said some retailers and brands were
reticent about moving online due to misplaced fears that
e-commerce will harm sales in physical stores or that consumers
will be less loyal if they shop online.
"The future belongs to retailers and brands that see the
bigger picture and leverage the opportunities provided to
broaden their target markets," Stephane Roger, Kantar Worldpanel
retail director, said in a statement.
"Being a slow adopter has the potential to significantly
damage sales and erode market share."
Grocery sales have been slow to move online due to
challenges around delivery and perishability, but the shift is
accelerating, helped by a push by Amazon.com into food,
prompting more store-based retailers to embrace e-commerce.
In the United States, Bernstein Research estimates that
about one quarter of spending on consumer goods - some $222
billion a year - will be spent online.
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson, editing by Louise Heavens)