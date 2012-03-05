By Robert Evans
| GENEVA, March 5
GENEVA, March 5 Within three months of the
launch of the Internet "pornography" domain ".xxx," 10 cases
have been launched against Web pirates registering sites on it
using the names of reputable companies and people, insiders said
on Monday.
Sources at the World Intellectual Property Organization
(WIPO) reported that among complainants to its dispute
resolution system over .xxx -- usually called dot-triple x --
were banks, a jewelry business and an online shopping operation.
One individual complaint, against a site called femjoy.xxx,
was brought by someone named George Streit, according to WIPO's
dispute website. But the sources could not say if this was
George Strait, the U.S. country music singer. WIPO officials
could also not confirm whether the slightly different spelling
was a typographical error.
WIPO, whose Director General Francis Gurry reported on
Monday that cases of Web piracy, commonly called cybersquatting,
rose 2.5 percent last year involving a record 4,781 sites with
nearly 90 percent resolved in favor of complainants.
Many world-famous personalities, such as film star Tom
Cruise and soccer player Wayne Rooney, and major corporations
and brand names like Barclays Bank and Nestle, have in the past
won cybersquatting cases in WIPO.
But these have all been brought against owners of sites
registered under well-known and long-established domains such as
dot-com, dot-int and dot-org, or the national suffixes
identifying countries, including France's dot-fr.
Cyberquatters often register at a nominal fee using commonly
known names or brands with the aim of selling them at a profit
to the real name-owners. But they also use misleading sites to
attract Web surfers to their own products or services.
Dot-triple x came into operation on Dec. 6, 2011, after
years of debate within the Internet Corporation for Assigned
Names and Numbers (ICANN), on how to control the spread of
pornography on the Web and make it manageable.
AID TO PARENTS
Supporters of the idea of a special domain argued that it
would enable parents and employers to control more easily the
sites to which their children and employees had access by
cutting off a single domain rather than separate sites.
Critics said most pornographic site providers might register
under dot-triple x -- named after the X used in the past to rate
films with sexual content -- but would keep their sites also
under dot-com or whatever domain they had used before.
The first case over a site on dot-triple x was brought less
than three weeks after it opened with the Turkish online
shopping company Markafoni, owned by giant South African
multimedia company Naspers, complaining to WIPO over the site
markatoni.xxx.
The others have followed this year, with several of them
involving more Turkish companies, a major Swedish real estate
portal HemNet Sverige over a site called hemnet.xxx and Polish
bank BGZ.SA over bgz.xxx.
WIPO officials, who have been running their dispute
settlement system for more than a decade, say they expect an
additional surge of cases when a range of new domain names
approved by ICANN come into use in the coming months and years.
They declined to give details of the cases, apart from the
names of the registered complainants, until the expert judges --
usually one per case -- have made their rulings, generally
within three months after the case has been filed.
(Reported by Robert Evans; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)