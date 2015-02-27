Feb 27 Cyberspace was being consumed by an acute
philosophical debate on Friday over a picture of a dress many
claim is obviously white and gold but others argue just as
trenchantly is black and blue.
The hashtag #TheDress led trends on Twitter worldwide,
boosted by a stream of tweets from celebrities voicing support
for either of the opposing camps.
"From this day on, the world will be divided into two
people. Blue & black, or white & gold," U.S. comedian Ellen
DeGeneres tweeted.
The picture of the dress was uploaded on image-sharing
website Tumblr by a user named "swiked" on Wednesday. But it
wasn't until Internet news company Buzzfeed asked for reader
opinions on Thursday that the dialectic got going.
Musician Taylor Swift was gripped by ontological
uncertainty.
"I don't understand this odd dress debate and I feel like
it's a trick somehow. I'm confused and scared. PS it's OBVIOUSLY
BLUE AND BLACK," she tweeted.
Swift was supported by others, including Justin Bieber.
Comedian Mindy Kaling found it an affront to rationalism.
She tweeted, "I think I'm getting so mad about the dress because
it's an assault on what I believe is objective truth."
The white and gold camp was supported by the likes of
actress Kat Dennings, New York Yankees center fielder Jacoby
Ellsbury, and reality TV star Kim Kardashian West.
"What color is that dress? I see white & gold," West
tweeted, adding that her husband, rapper Kanye West, saw black
and blue.
Buzzfeed's post had been viewed nearly 22 million times on
the website as of early Friday. A poll alongside found 72
percent of respondents believed the dress to be white and gold.
(Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco Editing by Jeremy
Gaunt.)