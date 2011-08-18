LONDON Aug 18 Britain's Daily Mail (DMGOa.L) was Europe's most popular newspaper website in June, attracting 17.2 million readers or one in 10 of those who visited any newspaper site, Web analytics firm comScore said on Thursday.

Mail Online, the world's second-most popular newspaper website after the New York Times , beat the Guardian's site, which had 13.5 million readers in Europe, and Germany's Bild.de, owned by Axel Springer (SPRGn.DE), with 9.9 million.

Overall, 167 million readers visited online newspapers in Europe, an increase of 11 percent over June 2010.

As digital readership grows, sales of physical newspapers are in decline in most markets. In Britain, average circulation was 4 percent lower in the first six months of 2011 than in the first six months of 2010, according to sales tracker ABC.

Some consumer newspapers, led by News Corp's Times of London, have put their websites behind pay walls in an attempt to make them more profitable.

The New York Times introduced a metered subscription earlier this year, in which consumers can read a certain amount for free and are then charged according to how much they access. Its branded sites had 44.3 million readers in June.

Mail Online and the Guardian's website are free.

Mail Online attracts healthy advertising revenues to its celebrity news-filled site: its sales grew 59 percent year on year in the second quarter.

The Guardian, which is owned by a trust, is increasing its online revenues but made an operating loss last financial year. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Erica Billingham)