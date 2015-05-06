May 6 The top U.S. communications regulator pressed the cable industry on Wednesday to "resist the temptation" to use its growing dominance as Internet providers to protect its traditional cable business.

"You don't have a lot of competition, especially at the higher speeds that are increasingly important to the consumer of online video. ... More competition would be better," Federal Communications Commission Chairman Tom Wheeler said in a speech at an industry trade show in Chicago.

"History proves that, absent competition, a predominant position in the market such as yours creates economic incentives to use that market power to protect your traditional business in a way that is ultimately harmful to consumers," he said.

Wheeler also indicated at the Internet and Television Expo that the FCC would review how the agency assesses whether retransmission-consent negotiations are conducted in good faith. (Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by Doina Chiacu)