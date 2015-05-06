(Adds industry CEO comments)
May 6 The top U.S. communications watchdog urged
the cable industry on Wednesday to "overcome the temptation" to
use its growing dominance as Internet providers to protect its
traditional business, while cable CEOs pushed back against new
regulations.
Speaking at the industry's trade show in Chicago, Federal
Communications Commission Chairman Tom Wheeler drew a lukewarm
reception as he pressed the companies to boost competition and
embrace the Internet's power to shake up their business model.
"You don't have a lot of competition, especially at the
higher speeds that are increasingly important to the consumer of
online video. ... More competition would be better," Wheeler
said at the Internet and Television Expo.
"History proves that, absent competition, a predominant
position in the market such as yours creates economic incentives
to use that market power to protect your traditional business in
a way that is ultimately harmful to consumers."
Cable and wireless industry trade groups are challenging in
court the FCC's new Internet traffic regulations, also known as
"net neutrality" rules, that expanded the agency's authority
over Internet service providers.
"It's terrible regulation," said Michael Fries, president
and chief executive of European cable group Liberty Global PLC
, which has no U.S. television business.
"There is a presumption of guilt and a punishment of success
that this industry has achieved that I have never witnessed in
my life," Fries said to cheers and applause from the audience.
Companies say they do not object to the principles of net
neutrality, for instance a ban on blocking or slowing down any
Web traffic. But they are fighting the FCC's move in February to
reclassify the Internet as a more heavily regulated
"telecommunications service," instead of the less regulated
"information service" previously.
"We are already seeing early signs. .... Poll attachment
fees go up, already seeing new classification of taxes, my legal
costs are going up," Cox Communications President Patrick Esser
said. "My customer pays for that. I don't think it's needed."
Wheeler said the FCC's net neutrality rules take into
consideration Internet providers' economic concerns, and noted
that he would make sure cable companies do not pay excessive
fees for attaching their wires to utility poles.
Wheeler also indicated that the FCC would review how the
agency assesses whether negotiations between pay-TV providers
and broadcasters over retransmission of content are conducted in
good faith.
(Reporting by Alina Selyukh in Washington and Lisa Richwine in
Chicago; Editing by Doina Chiacu and Richard Chang)