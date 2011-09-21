* Adds purchase options to any media on web
* Opens 5 mln picture archive for free usage
* Trials have boosted photo archive revenues 20-50 times
HELSINKI, Sept 21 Finnish technology startup
Kiosked aims to change the way money moves on the Internet,
adding links to advertisements to web content like pictures and
replacing advertising banners.
The company on Wednesday opened its growing archive of some
5 million photos, which can be used on the Internet by anyone.
Pictures are tagged with related advertisements, which can be
clicked, and when these lead to sales, the copyright owner,
content provider and Kiosked get a small cut.
A picture of a Ferrari car for instance in a blog about a
trip to the company's hometown Maranello could include ads
offering a flight there, renting a hotel or a car.
"We will turn the Web upside down," co-founder Micke
Paqvalen told Reuters in an interview. "We will turn the
Internet into what it was originally intended to be -- the
world's largest marketplace, without annoying banners."
Globally, online advertising is expected to overtake
newspapers as the second-largest advertising medium by next
year, and is forecast to reach $129 billion in 2016, according
to advertising group Magna.
Kiosked has trailed the technology in Finland with media
groups including publishing company Sanoma . Paqvalen
said the trials had shown that by making pictures in a photo
archive available for free online use boosts revenue per picture
by 20 to 50 times.
Kiosked has so far been funded by founders Paqvalen and
Antti Pasila, but it will seek outside capital as it expands
beyond Finland.
(Reporting by Tarmo Virki; Editing by David Holmes)