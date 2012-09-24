* Pakistan, Ethiopia, Bahrain slide backwards
* Estonia tops United States for No. 1 spot
WASHINGTON, Sept 24 Government restrictions on
the Internet have risen over the past year around the world as
regimes use violence against bloggers and turn to censorship and
arrest to squelch calls for reform, a new report from a U.S.
advocacy group has found.
Pakistan, Bahrain and Ethiopia saw the biggest rollbacks in
Internet freedom since January 2011 and were among the 20
countries out of 47 assessed by Freedom House that declined in
their rankings.
In contrast Tunisia, Libya and Burma, all countries that
have seen dramatic political opening or regime changes, improved
over previous years along with 14 other countries, the U.S.
group, which advocates democracy and open societies, said.
The report was released the day that Vietnam handed out
stiff jail terms to three high-profile bloggers for their bold
criticism of government handling of land rights issues and
corruption.
Estonia topped the list of countries for freedom of the
Internet with the United States in second place, according to
the Freedom House report. The rankings were based on obstacles
to Internet access, limits on content and violations of user
rights.
Estonia has a highly developed online culture that includes
online voting and access to electronic medical records and some
of the lightest content restrictions in the world, the report
found. The United States has fallen behind in Internet speed and
cost and broadband availability.
Methods for controlling free speech on digital media also
have grown more sophisticated and diverse the past year.
Governments have passed new restrictive laws in 19 states.
In Iran, censors have improved software for filtering content
and hacked digital certificates. In Pakistan, virtual private
networks are banned. And in 14 countries the governments have
followed China's lead in hiring armies of commentators to
manipulate online discussions, the authors said.
"As authoritarian rulers see that blocked websites and
high-profile arrests draw local and international condemnation,
they are turning to murkier - but no less dangerous - methods
for controlling online conversations," said Sanja Kelly, project
director for Freedom on the Net.
Other findings include:
* Physical attacks against government critics are intensifying:
In 19 of the 47 countries assessed, a blogger or user of
information technologies was tortured, disappeared, beaten, or
brutally assaulted for their online posts. In five countries, an
activist or citizen journalist was killed after posting
information that exposed human rights abuses
* Bloggers and ordinary users increasingly face arrest for
political speech on the web: In 26 of the 47 countries,
including several democratic states, at least one blogger or
Internet user was arrested for content posted online or sent via
text message.
* Surveillance has increased with few checks on abuse in 12 of
the 47 countries examined
* Citizen pushback has increased and had an impact in 23
countries. Advocacy campaigns, mass demonstrations, website
blackouts and constitutional court decisions have resulted in
censorship plans being shelved, harmful legislation being
overturned and jailed activists being released.
The report covered the period from January 2011 to May 2012
and is its third on Internet freedom, based on information from
researchers mostly based in the 47 countries.