* Developing nations missing out on Web as growth driver
* Creation of infrastructure should be top priority
* High fees and taxes will deter undersea cable links
By Duncan Miriri
NAIROBI, Sept 30 With online business
increasingly driving economic growth, developing nations' top
priority should be the infrastructure their citizens need to get
connected, delegates at an Internet conference in Nairobi said
this week.
The Internet's potential to raise living standards is
under-exploited in the developing world, where just 21 percent
of the population have access, compared with 69 percent in the
developed world.
In a study published earlier this year, consultancy Mckinsey
found that the Internet accounted for 21 percent of economic
growth in mature economies, and that almost $8 trillion changes
hands through e-commerce each year.
But regions such as Africa, lacking the broadband
infrastructure mature economies enjoy, have an uphill struggle
to encourage telecoms operators to invest in the mobile networks
needed to bring the Internet to the masses -- especially when
the masses have little disposable income to repay their
investment.
"There is no way developing countries should sit back and
wait, because online activities are driving offline activities,"
said Joe Mucheru, head of Google in Sub-Saharan Africa.
Participants at the United Nations-sponsored Internet
Governance Forum said there was a need to expand infrastructure
such as undersea cables and wireless networks for markets where
the primary mode of connection to the Web is by mobile phone.
Increased bandwidth capacity and increased competition will
cut prices and allow more people to get connected, government
officials and company executives attending the forum said.
SPOTTED OPPORTUNITIES
Some Western telecoms operators facing stagnation at home
are prepared to make big bets on connecting developing nations;
France Telecom , under the brand name Orange, is seeking
to double its revenue in the Middle East and Africa to 7 billion
euros ($9.5 billion) in the coming years.
It is already present in Egypt, Tunisia, Senegal and Kenya,
among other African countries. One of its present projects is
the building of an undersea cable to improve Internet
connectivity in west Africa.
"We've prioritised spending on the undersea cables, since
that will really be a vast improvement to what is currently
available," said Thierry Bonhomme, head of networks at France
Telecom.
Today, much of Africa's Internet traffic is delivered via
satellites, which have far less capacity and connectivity than
the intercontinental cables that are slowly being built.
In Nigeria, it costs $1,100 to buy capacity per megabyte on
the Lagos to Abuja link -- nearly double the $600 it costs to
buy the same capacity on the much longer Lagos to London link,
due to the lack of internal infrastructure once the signal
reaches Africa.
Executives of cable operators there have been lobbying the
government to formulate forward-looking policies that can help
cut the costs of moving capacity within the country.
INTERNET A HUMAN RIGHT?
Bitange Ndemo, the top official at Kenya's ministry of
communication, says the answer lies in the construction of a
national fibre network to take capacity brought on submarine
cables to homes and businesses.
"I ask you to make (access) to this resource (high-speed
Internet) a human rights issue," Ndemo told participants at the
meeting.
"If access to broadband is declared a human rights issue,
then governments will step in and invest so no human being is
left behind."
The east African nation, whose approach to provision of
communication infrastructure and industry-friendly regulations
was promoted by delegates to the conference as a viable model
for other developing nations, is in the process of putting up a
next-generation LTE network -- more advanced than most developed
economies can boast -- to be run by several firms.
The mobile phone is the primary tool of access to the
Internet in Africa, driving some handset makers such as Nokia
to incorporate Web functions into their latest
low-priced models aimed at the continent.
In light of that, Robert Pepper, vice president for global
technology policy at Cisco Systems , said African
nations could increase access to the Web by switching off
analogue television in favour of digital TV and using the
spectrum used by TV stations for wireless Internet networks.
Nations that impose steep taxes and levies on landing rights
for firms that are building submarine cables connecting the
continent with the outside world will miss out as the cable
operators bypass such nations, delegates to the forum warned.
"Traditionally, international telecom firms were seen as a
source of foreign investment and international currencies. Now,
if governments have high fees and taxes for cable landings,
operators will just by-pass those countries," said Cisco's
Pepper.
($1 = 0.733 Euros)
(Additional reporting by Leila Abboud in Paris; Editing by
Georgina Prodhan)