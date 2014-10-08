Oct 8 Internet Media Services SA :

* Says its unit Entertainment Group Sp. z o.o. receives about 213,000 zlotys order to run an advertising campaign

* Says contracted campaign is for alcoholic beverages producer and retailer's brand in Q4 2014 and Q1 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)