BRIEF-Imagi International Holdings says entered into strategic alliance memorandum with Enerchina Holdings
* Company and Enerchina entered into a non- legally binding strategic alliance memorandum
Oct 1 Internet Media Services SA :
* Said on Tuesday that has signed 426,000 zlotys contract with Dom Mediowy to act as an intermediary in the sale of advertising space and to conduct audio advertising services in selected shopping malls in Poland
* Says the contract will be realized in October
March 16 McDonald's Corp's on Thursday said its official Twitter account had been compromised after a quickly deleted tweet criticizing U.S. President Donald Trump was sent from the company's handle.