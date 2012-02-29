WASHINGTON Feb 29 There is a good chance
young people growing up in today's always-wired world will
eventually become bright, nimble decision makers - if they don't
wind up intellectual lightweights unable to concentrate long
enough to chew over a good book.
So say 1,021 technology insiders, critics and students
surveyed by the Pew Research Center who were fairly evenly split
about how always-on technology will impact the teenagers and
twenty-somethings of "Generation Y."
In the survey, released on Wednesday, 55 percent agreed with
a statement that in 2020 the brains of young people would be
"wired" differently from those over 35, with good results for
finding answers quickly and without shortcomings in their mental
processes.
But 42 percent were pessimistic, agreeing with a second
statement that in 2020 young technology users would be easily
distracted, would lack deep thinking skills and would thirst
only for instant gratification.
"There is this tension going on between the positive and the
negative (aspects) that we foresee," said Janna Anderson, an
associate professor at North Carolina's Elon University and one
of the study's authors.
"Right now a lot of people (in the survey) are responding,
'That's already my life.' They are anticipating this," she told
Reuters.
The survey's forecasts carry weight since a similar poll
taken in the early 1990s accurately predicted conflicts that
would arise between online technology and copyrights, privacy
and established institutions, Anderson said.
THINK HARD
The survey participants gave consistent predictions on the
key skills young people would need in 2020. They included public
problem-solving through cooperative work, searching effectively
for information online, and weighing the quality of information.
"In contrast, the ability to read one thing and think hard
about it for hours will not be of no consequence, but it will be
of far less consequence for most people," Jonathan Grudin,
Microsoft Inc's top researcher and one of the survey's
respondents, said in comments carried in the Pew report.
Barry Chudakov, a research fellow at the McLuhan Program in
Culture and Technology at the University of Toronto, said
staying aware of technology's influence and intrusions would be
at a premium.
"Is this my intention, or is the tool inciting me to feel
and think this way?" he wrote.
Many of those surveyed backed educational reforms to make
distracted young people better able to handle always-on
technology and to focus. They included time-out zones,
meditation, silence areas and going without Internet devices.
Alvaro Retena, distinguished technologist at Hewlett-Packard
Co, forecast stagnation in technology and even in literature as
attention spans shorten.
The Pew Research Center's survey was carried out online from
Aug. 28 to Oct. 31, 2011, as part of Pew's ongoing project on
the Internet and American life.
The study involved respondents ranging from such industry
insiders as Bruce Nordman, a research scientist at Lawrence
Berkeley National Laboratory, and Hal Varian, Google Inc's top
economist, to university and high school students.
Forty percent of those surveyed were research scientists or
employed by a college or university, and 12 percent work for an
information technology company, the poll said.
(Reporting By Ian Simpson; Editing by Paul Thomasch)