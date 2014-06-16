LONDON, June 16 PayPal is entering 10 new
countries this week, including Nigeria, providing online payment
alternatives for consumers via mobile phones or PCs in markets
often blighted by financial fraud.
Rupert Keeley, the executive in charge of the EMEA region of
PayPal, the payments unit of eBay Inc, said in an
interview on Monday the expansion would bring the number of
countries it serves to 203.
Starting on Tuesday, consumers in Nigeria, which has 60
million users and has Africa's largest population, along with
nine other markets in sub-Saharan Africa, Eastern Europe and
Latin America will be able to make payments through PayPal.
"PayPal has been going through a period of reinvention,
refreshing many of its services to make them easier to use on
mobile (phones), allowing us to expand into fast-developing
markets," Keeley said.
Once the services go live, customers in the 10 countries
with access to the Web and a bank card authorised for Internet
transactions will be able to register for a PayPal account and
make payments to millions of sites worldwide.
Initially, PayPal is only offering "send money" services for
consumers to pay for goods and services at PayPal-enabled
merchant sites while safeguarding their financial details. This
is free to consumers and covered by fees it charges merchants.
"We think we can give our sellers selling into this market a
great deal of reassurance," said Keeley, a former regional
banking executive with Standard Chartered Plc and senior
executive with payment card company Visa Inc.
PayPal does not yet cover peer-to-peer transactions, which
allow consumers to send money to other consumers. It has not yet
enabled local merchants in the new markets to receive payments,
nor is it offering other forms of banking services, he said.
A 2013 survey of 200 UK ecommerce sites by Visa's
CyberSource unit estimated that 1.26 percent of online orders
are fraudulent and that 85 percent of merchants expected fraud
to increase or remain static last year.
CyberSource also estimated that suspicion of fraudulent
transactions result in 8.2 percent of online orders in Latin
America being rejected by merchants, compared with 5.5 percent
in Europe and 2.7 percent in the United States and Canada.
Such fraud can include ID theft, social engineering,
phishing and automated harvesting of customer financial data via
botnets, or networks of computers controlled by hackers.
A total of 80 million Internet users stand to gain access to
PayPal global services this week, including those in five
European markets - Belarus, Macedonia, Moldova, Monaco and
Montenegro, four in the African nations of Nigeria, Cameroon,
Ivory Coast, and Zimbabwe, as well as Paraguay. Internet usage
figures are based on research by Euromonitor International.
PayPal counts 148 million active accounts worldwide.
Last week, MasterCard Inc, the world's second-largest
debit and credit card company, and a PayPal rival in payment
processing, said it was working with the Nigerian government on
a pilot to overlay payment technology on a new national identity
card.
PayPal has operated in 190 markets since 2007 and added
three countries - Egypt, Georgia and Serbia last year. Roughly a
quarter of the $52 billion in payment volumes PayPal reported in
the first quarter of 2014 were for cross-border transactions.
PayPal reported $1.8 billion in revenue during the period.
