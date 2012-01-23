AUCKLAND Jan 23 A New Zealand judge
reserved his decision on Monday on whether to grant bail to the
founder of online file-sharing website Megaupload ahead of an
extradition hearing on charges of internet piracy and money
laundering.
Kim Dotcom, a German national, also known as Kim Schmitz,
was ordered to be held in custody until the judge issues a
written decision, no later than Wednesday.
"Given the breadth of issues covered in this bail
application and the seriousness of the issues, I am going to
reserve my decision," said Judge David McNaughton.
