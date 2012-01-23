Jan 23 FileSonic, a website providing
online data storage, has disabled its file sharing services
following a U.S.-led crackdown on a rival website and amid
heated debate over Washington's attempts to clamp down on online
piracy.
Police in New Zealand and Europe have made a number of
arrests in recent days related to an investigation led by the
U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation of the Megaupload.com
website.
The group have been accused of engaging in a scheme that took
more than $500 million away from copyright holders and generated
over $175 million in proceeds from subscriptions and
advertising. Megaupload's lawyers have said the company simply
offered online storage.
FileSonic, which describes itself as the "Unlimited Storage
Company", said in a statement on its website that it would only
allow users to access their own files.
"All sharing functionality of FileSonic is now disabled. Our
service can only be used to upload and retrieve files that you
have uploaded personally."
The firm, which lists addresses in Britain and Hong Kong,
did not immediately respond to an email sent requesting further
comment on the move.
The Megaupload case is being heard as the debate over online
piracy reaches fever pitch in Washington where Congress is
trying to craft tougher legislation.
(Reporting by Ed Davies in Sydney; Editing by Alex Richardson)