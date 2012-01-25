COATESVILLE, New Zealand Jan 25 Kim
Dotcom, the founder of file-sharing site Megaupload.com who
faces a lengthy jail term in the United States if convicted of
racketeering, money laundering and Internet piracy, seems to
have a mischievous sense of humour.
Shortly after arriving in New Zealand in 2010 and moving
into a sprawling luxury estate near Auckland, Dotcom emailed a
neighbour who had raised questions about his character, having
previously been convicted as a hacker in Germany.
The email was addressed to the local Neighborhood Watch, a
community group aimed at stopping crime in the Coatesville area,
a nouveau riche community of hobby farms and wealthy city
workers.
"First of all, let me assure you that having a criminal
neighbour like me comes with benefits," Dotcom, also known as
Kim Schmitz, wrote in the email, which was sent to Reuters by
neighbour France Komoroske.
"1. Our newly opened local money laundering facility can
help you with your tax fraud optimization. 2. Our network of
international insiders can provide you with valuable stock tips.
3. My close personal relations with other (far worse) criminals
can help you whenever you have to deal with a nasty neighbor,"
Dotcom quipped in the email, which Reuters has not been able to
corroborate.
Komoroske said the email startled her family.
But Dotcom did try to allay his neighbour's concerns.
"In all seriousness: My wife, two kids and myself love New
Zealand and 'We come in peace'," he wrote.
"Fifteen years ago I was a hacker and 10 years ago I was
convicted for insider trading. Hardly the kind of crimes you
need to start a witch hunt for.
"Since then I have been a good boy, my criminal records have
been cleared, and I created a successful Internet company that
employs 100+ people," he added.
Dotcom then asked his neighbour to choose.
"Now you can make a choice: 1: Call Interpol, the CIA, and
the Queen of England and try to get me on the next plane out of
New Zealand. 2: Sit back, relax and give me a chance to do good
for New Zealand and possibly the neighborhood."
Doctom then invited his neighbour over for coffee, adding
"... and don't forget to bring the cocaine (joke). All the best,
Kim."
Komoroske said she replied to Dotcom, saying, "We'd love to
come over for coffee. How's tomorrow?"
But the invitation was never taken up, after Dotcom demanded
Komoroske bring another neighbour, calling the two of them
"leaders of the Coatesville Inquisition movement".
Reuters was unable to contact Dotcom, who is in custody, and
an email to his lawyer was not answered.
Other neighbours spoken to by Reuters said Doctom lived
almost a reclusive life in his rented 30-acre estate,
occasionally seen driving on the local winding roads, but
getting his entourage to organise any jobs on the property.
A New Zealand judge on Wednesday ordered Dotcom - who stands
2 metres (6 ft 6 inches) tall and weighs more than 130 kg (285
lbs) - to be held in custody for another month, saying the
suspected Internet pirate posed a significant flight risk.
Dotcom, a German national also known as Kim Tim Jim Vestor,
faces a Feb. 22 hearing of an extradition application by the
United States.
Prosecutors say Dotcom was the ringleader of a group that
netted $175 million by copying and distributing music, movies
and other copyrighted content without authorisation.
His lawyers say his company, megaupload.com, simply offered
online storage, and that he will fight extradition.
(Reporting by Michael Perry, Editing by Ian Geoghegan)