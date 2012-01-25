* Process expected to be protracted and complicated
* May hinge on knowledge, probable cause, intent
* NZ will work with U.S. to extradite Dotcom - PM
By Gyles Beckford and Rebecca Hamilton
Jan 25 Efforts by the United States to
extradite the mastermind of an alleged Internet piracy scheme
from New Zealand to face copyright infringement and money
laundering charges are likely to be long and complex.
Kim Dotcom, a German national also known as Kim Schmitz,
will be held in custody in New Zealand until Feb. 22 ahead of a
hearing of a U.S. extradition application.
U.S. authorities claim Dotcom's file-sharing site,
Megaupload.com, has netted $175 million since 2005 by copying
and distributing music, movies and other copyrighted content
without authorisation. Dotcom's lawyers say the company simply
offered online storage and that he will fight extradition.
"It could take some considerable time to get through the
whole thing," said senior New Zealand lawyer Grant Illingworth,
adding there were rights of appeal and procedural review to both
sides.
Dotcom, 38, and three others, were arrested on Friday after
a police raid at his rented country estate, reputedly New
Zealand's most expensive home, at the request of the U.S.
Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Under New Zealand's extradition law the prosecution must
show there is enough evidence that would substantiate charges
against Dotcom and the other accused of breaching local
copyright laws.
"What the judge has to do is decide whether there is a prima
facie case that would justify the person being put on trial if
the offence had occurred in New Zealand," Illingworth said.
"If the evidence doesn't make out, what under New Zealand
law amounts to a prima facie case, then the person walks away."
A 1970 extradition treaty between the United States and New
Zealand gives the U.S. 45 days from the time of Dotcom's arrest
to request extradition. The New Zealand Extradition Act, passed
in 1999, gives the United States preferential status to access a
streamlined process for making its request.
The judge who refused Dotcom bail said he could not assess
whether the United States had a strong enough case against
Dotcom, nor whether he had a good defence.
"All I can say is that there appears to be an arguable
defence, at least in respect of the breach of copyright
charges," Judge David McNaughton wrote in his judgement.
CIVIL MATTER
Copyright infringement and illegal file sharing are normally
civil matters in New Zealand, but there is a provision for
criminal charges and a maximum 5-year jail term for serious
breaches.
Rick Shea, a partner at Lowndes Jordan in Auckland, said
there were some differences between New Zealand and U.S.
copyright law, in terms of knowledge, that could be an issue.
Douglas McNabb, a U.S. lawyer who specializes in extradition
defense, said extraditions to the United States have to meet
probable cause - the same standard that is required for making
arrests in the United States.
Although the extradition hearing is not a test of guilt or
innocence, McNabb said Dotcom's lawyers may argue they should be
allowed a limited discovery process to show that probable cause
has not been met.
Prime Minister John Key said the issues raised were serious
and New Zealand would co-operate with the U.S. authorities.
"This is the largest, most significant case in Internet
piracy so New Zealand is certainly going to work with the United
States authorities to allow them to extradite Kim Dotcom," he
said on TV3.
According to Shea, New Zealand has never had an extradition
proceeding involving copyright law. "I wouldn't expect this to
be sorted out quickly," he said.
AGGRESSIVE CHARGES
Anthony Falzone, Director for Copyright and Fair Use at
Stanford Law School's Center for Internet and Society, said it
was too early to comment on the strength of the case, but
questioned whether some of the allegations in the indictment
would actually push Megaupload outside the safe harbor
provisions of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act.
The indictment "pushes some pretty aggressive theories",
Falzone said.
The most recent Supreme Court case to deal with similar
issues was in 2005. In MGM v Grokster, the U.S. court
highlighted the importance of intent in determining if an
Internet firm was liable for its users infringing copyright.
"A lot of the Megaupload case may also rise and fall on the
question of intent," said Falzone.
With MGM, the court found the intent of the Internet company
from the beginning was to build a tool to facilitate illegal
sharing.
"Maybe that's what the Feds (FBI) think they have here,
too," said Falzone.
(Reporting by Gyles Beckford in WELLINGTON and Rebecca Hamilton
in NEW YORK; Editing by Lincoln Feast and Ian Geoghegan)