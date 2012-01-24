* Judge worried Megaupload founder Kim Dotcom could flee NZ
AUCKLAND, Jan 25 The founder of online
file-sharing website Megaupload, accused of masterminding a
scheme that allegedly made more than $175 million through
Internet piracy and illegal file sharing, was ordered held in
custody by a New Zealand court on Wednesday.
Kim Dotcom, a German national, also known as Kim Schmitz,
was remanded in custody until Feb 22 ahead of a hearing of the
extradition application by the United States government, which
also alleges racketeering and money laundering.
Dotcom, 38, and three others, were arrested on Friday after
New Zealand police raided his country estate at the request of
the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation. Police cut Dotcom out
of a safe room he had barricaded himself in within the mansion,
reputedly New Zealand's most expensive home.
The judge said there was a significant risk Dotcom, who had
passports in three names, could make an attempt to flee the
country.
"With sufficient determination and financial resources
flight risk remains a real and significant possibility which I
cannot discount and bail is declined," Judge David McNaughton
said in a written decision.
Dotcom, dressed in the same black trousers and track suit
top he was arrested in on Friday, showed no emotion when the
decision was read out, but his lawyer said he was "very
disappointed" and would appeal immediately.
"The judge has agreed with much of what we have submitted
but he has taken a different view on the issue of flight risk,"
Paul Davison told reporters.
The judge said the finding of unlicensed and illegal guns in
the luxury mansion raided by police on Friday pointed to
possible criminal connections, which could make it easier to
escape to Germany, where Dotcom would be safe from extradition.
U.S. authorities want to extradite Dotcom on the charges,
although his lawyer has said the company simply offered online
storage, and that his client is innocent.
He had argued for bail saying that he posed no threat of
absconding or restarting his businesses. But the prosecutor said
he was a "flight risk at the extreme end of the scale" because
it was believed he had access to funds, had multiple identities,
and had a history of fleeing criminal charges.
The judge said he could not assess whether the U.S. had a
strong enough case against Dotcom or whether he had a good
defence.
"All I can says is that there appears to be an arguable
defence at least in respect of the breach of copyright charges,"
McNaughton wrote.
An extradition application must be lodged within 45 days of
Dotcom's arrest, and the U.S. government will have to show that
the alleged offences would be crimes in New Zealand punishable
by a jail term of at least 12 months.
The prosecution has said an extradition hearing might take
only a day because the evidence will be given in summary form,
but McNaughton said he did not know how long a hearing would
take, nor could it be heard "for some months".
A group of Dotcom's supporters left the court dejected and
refused to talk to media.
Three other men charged with Dotcom were also remanded, but
their lawyers immediately applied to the judge for separate
hearings to make individual bail applications.
(Reporting by Michael Perry; Writing by Gyles Beckford; Editing
by Ed Davies and Lincoln Feast)