WASHINGTON Feb 24 Users of online social
network sites such as Facebook are editing their pages and
tightening their privacy settings to protect their reputations
in the age of digital sharing, according to a new survey.
About two-thirds, or 63 percent, of social networking site
(SNS) users questioned in the Pew Research Center poll said they
had deleted people from their "friends" lists, up from 56
percent in 2009.
Another 44 percent said they had deleted comments that
others have made on their profiles, up from 36 percent two years
before.
Users also have become more likely to remove their names
from photos that were tagged to identify them. Thirty-seven
percent of profile owners have done that, up from 30 percent in
2009, the survey showed.
"Over time, as social networking sites have become a
mainstream communications channel in everyday life, profile
owners have become more active managers of their profiles and
the content that is posted by others in their networks," the
report said.
The Pew report also touches on the privacy settings people
use for their SNS profiles. The issue of online privacy has
drawn increasing concerns from consumers, and the Obama
administration has called for a "privacy bill of rights" that
would give users more control over their data.
Fifty-eight percent of those surveyed said their main
profile was set to be private so that only friends can see it.
Another 19 percent said they had set their profile to
partially private so that friends of friends can see it. Only 20
percent have made their profile completely public.
The report was based on telephone survey of 2,277 adults in
April and May 2011 as part of Pew's project on the Internet and
American life.
(Reporting By Ian Simpson; Editing by Paul Thomasch)