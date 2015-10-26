Oct 26 The New York attorney general is probing
whether three major Internet providers could be short-changing
consumers by charging them for faster broadband speeds and
failing to deliver the speeds being advertised, according to
documents seen by Reuters.
The letters, which were sent on Friday to executives at
Verizon Communications Inc, Cablevision Systems Corp
and Time Warner Cable Inc, ask each company to
provide copies of all the disclosures they have made to
customers, as well as copies of any testing they may have done
to study their Internet speeds.
"New Yorkers deserve the Internet speeds they pay for. But,
it turns out, many of us may be paying for one thing, and
getting another," New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman
said in a statement.
Time Warner Cable spokesman Bobby Amirshahi said in a
statement: "We're confident that we provide our customers the
speeds and services we promise them and look forward to working
with the AG to resolve this matter."
Cablevision spokesman Charlie Schueler said the company's
Optimum Online service "consistently surpasses advertised
broadband speeds, including in FCC and internal tests. We are
happy to provide any necessary performance information to the
Attorney General as we do to our customers."
Verizon declined comment, saying it had not yet seen the
letter.
The probe by the attorney general is particularly focused on
so-called interconnection arrangements, or contractual deals
that Internet service providers strike with other networks for
the mutual exchange of data.
In the letters, the office says it is concerned that
customers paying a premium for higher speeds may be experiencing
a disruption in their service thanks to technical problems and
business disputes over the interconnection agreements.
A 2014 study by the Measurement Lab Consortium, or M-Lab,
found that customers' Internet service tended to suffer at
points where their broadband providers connected with long haul
Internet traffic carriers including Cogent Communications Group
Inc.
"Internet service provider interconnection has a substantial
impact on consumer Internet performance - sometimes a severely
negative impact," the study said, adding that business
relationships rather than technical issues were often at the
root of the problem.
A spokesman for the attorney general's office said the
findings in the 2014 study, coupled with consumer complaints and
internal analysis, prompted the inquiry into the Internet
speeds.
Some of the letters also raise questions about speeds
delivered by Time Warner Cable and Cablevision to consumers over
"the last mile," a term that refers to the point where a
telecommunication chain reaches a retail consumer's devices.
