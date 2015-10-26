(Adds Verizon quote)
By Sarah N. Lynch
Oct 26 New York state's attorney general is
probing whether three major Internet providers could be
shortchanging consumers by charging them for faster broadband
speeds and failing to deliver the speeds being advertised,
according to documents seen by Reuters.
The letters, sent on Friday to executives at Verizon
Communications Inc, Cablevision Systems Corp and
Time Warner Cable Inc, ask each company to provide
copies of all disclosures they have made to customers, as well
as copies of any testing they may have done of their Internet
speeds.
"New Yorkers deserve the Internet speeds they pay for. But,
it turns out, many of us may be paying for one thing, and
getting another," Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said in a
statement.
In statements, spokesmen for the three companies expressed
confidence in the speeds of their Internet services.
"We're confident that we provide our customers the speeds
and services we promise them and look forward to working with
the AG to resolve this matter," Time Warner Cable spokesman
Bobby Amirshahi said.
Cablevision spokesman Charlie Schueler said the company's
Optimum Online service "consistently surpasses advertised
broadband speeds, including in FCC (Federal Communications
Commission) and internal tests. We are happy to provide any
necessary performance information to the Attorney General as we
do to our customers."
A Verizon spokesman said the company would cooperate with
Schneiderman's office. "Verizon is confident in the robust and
reliable Internet speeds it delivers to subscribers," the
spokesman said.
The attorney general's investigation is particularly focused
on so-called interconnection arrangements, or contractual deals
that Internet service providers strike with other networks for
the mutual exchange of data.
In the letters, Schneiderman's office says it is concerned
that customers paying a premium for higher speeds may be
experiencing a disruption in their service due to technical
problems and business disputes over interconnection agreements.
A 2014 study by the Measurement Lab Consortium, or M-Lab,
found that customers' Internet service tended to suffer at
points where their broadband providers connected with long-haul
Internet traffic carriers, including Cogent Communications Group
Inc.
"Internet service provider interconnection has a substantial
impact on consumer Internet performance - sometimes a severely
negative impact," the study said, adding that business
relationships rather than technical issues were often at the
root of the problem.
A spokesman for the attorney general's office said the 2014
study's findings, coupled with consumer complaints and internal
analysis, prompted the inquiry into Internet speeds.
Some of the letters also raise questions about speeds
delivered by Time Warner Cable and Cablevision to consumers over
"the last mile," a term that refers to the point where a
telecommunication chain reaches a retail consumer's devices.
