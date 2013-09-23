(Repeats story to add missing slug)
By Chandni Doulatramani
Sept 23 Nineteen companies caught writing fake
reviews on websites such as Yelp, Google Local and CitySearch
have been snared in a year-long sting operation by the New York
Attorney General, and will pay $350,000 in penalties.
The Attorney General's office set up a fake yogurt shop in
Brooklyn, New York, and sought help from firms that specialize
in boosting online search results to combat negative reviews.
Some search optimization companies offered to post fake
reviews of the yogurt shop on sites such as Yelp.com,
Google Local and IAC/Interactivecorp's
Citysearch.com, the Attorney General's office said in a
statement on Monday. (r.reuters.com/kyv33v)
The companies created online profiles and paid as little as
$1 per review to freelance writers, some of whom were in the
Philippines, Bangladesh and Eastern Europe, the Attorney
General's office said.
Other businesses, including family-owned bus company US
Coachways Inc, a laser-hair removal firm, and an adult
entertainment club were caught when managers, staff or friends
wrote bogus reviews.
US Coachways officials were not immediately available for
comment.
Yelp welcomed the crackdown, saying it was critical that the
company protect the integrity of its content. It said it would
continue to work with law enforcement agencies as well as taking
steps itself to combat fraud.
While Yelp's shares fell as much as 9 percent, analysts
played down any link with Operation Clean Turf, as the Attorney
General's Office dubbed the sting.
"In the long term it's great because I mean there should be
greater confidence in the consumers that the reviews are not
being manipulated," said Mike Hickey from Benchmark Co, a
brokerage.
Attorney General Eric Schneiderman's office said the fake
reviews breached laws against false advertising and deceptive
business practices.
"Consumers rely on reviews from their peers to make daily
purchasing decisions on anything from food and clothing to
recreation and sightseeing," Schneiderman said.
"This investigation into large-scale, intentional deceit
across the Internet tells us that we should approach online
reviews with caution."
Companies providing fake positive reviews used internet
address spoofing techniques to hide their identities and set up
hundreds of bogus online profiles to try to get around review
website controls, the Attorney General's office said.
It also found that some New York City businesses, such as a
spa and a nightclub, solicited people to write fake reviews
through classified advertising websites such as Craigslist.com,
Freelancer.com and oDesk.com.
Yelp shares were trading at $65.83 early afternoon on the
New York Stock Exchange. Shares in Barry Diller's IAC
Interactive were down 0.3 percent on the Nasdaq while Google's
were down 1.8 percent.
A search optimization firm named by the Attorney General's
office, XVI Inc, was not immediately available for comment. The
telephone line listed on the website for Zamdel Inc, trading as
eBoxed, was disconnected.
(Writing by Rodney Joyce)