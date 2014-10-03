Oct 3 Internet Media Services Sa :

* Says its unit Entertainment Group Sp. z o.o. receives 177,000 zlotys order to run an advertising campaign

* Says the contracted campaign is for an alcoholic beverages producer and retailer's brand and will take place in Q4 2014 and Q1 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)