BRIEF-Acteos FY net loss widens to 2.0 mln euros
* Reports FY operating loss of 1.9 million euros versus a loss of 0.2 million euros a year ago
Oct 3 Internet Media Services Sa :
* Says its unit Entertainment Group Sp. z o.o. receives 177,000 zlotys order to run an advertising campaign
* Says the contracted campaign is for an alcoholic beverages producer and retailer's brand and will take place in Q4 2014 and Q1 2015
March 16 A federal judge rejected Google's proposed class-action settlement with non-Gmail users who said it illegally scanned their emails to Gmail users to create targeted advertising.
BIEL, Switzerland, March 16 Swatch Group is developing a Swiss-made operating system as it seeks to offer a smaller, more flexible alternative to the dominant systems which connect items such as smartwatches to the internet, its chief executive said on Thursday.