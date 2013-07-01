July 1 PBS talk show host Charlie Rose and his
production company will pay roughly $110,000 to settle a lawsuit
brought by former unpaid interns, under an agreement approved by
a New York state judge.
The victory, another win on the wages front for interns,
comes amid a wave of lawsuits that followed a June 11 ruling by
a federal judge in Manhattan that former production interns for
the 2010 film "Black Swan" were de facto employees of Fox
Searchlight Pictures.
In the so-called glamour industries of film, publishing and
other media, unpaid internships are standard. The cost-saving
practice has spread to other businesses, prompting experts to
predict that litigation in more traditional fields could be
next.
In the Charlie Rose case, former intern Lucy Bickerton filed
a class-action lawsuit in March 2012 alleging that she and other
interns of the Charlie Rose Show worked without pay for an
average of six hours a day for several of days a week over the
course of a semester.
The settlement, approved on Friday, grants each eligible
intern who submits a claim form $110 for each week worked up to
a maximum of 10 weeks, the average length of an academic
semester internship.
Vedder Price attorney Lyle Zuckerman, who represented
Charlie Rose, estimated his client would end up paying about
$60,000 to former interns and another $50,000 to their
attorneys.
In another settlement, fashion designer Norma Kamali agreed
this week to settlement terms with a former intern.
Similar lawsuits have been filed in recent weeks by former
interns against Atlantic Records, W Magazine, the website
Gawker, Fox Soccer Channel and a production company that
produces programming for Nickelodeon, among other employers.
"It's very important for the general unpaid internship
lawsuit movement," attorney Maurice Pianko said of the Kamali
settlement.
Pianko said he could not discuss the terms of the
preliminary settlement between Kamali and his client, Erica van
Rabenswaay, but he credited the designer for resolving it fairly
and quickly.
Pianko founded the group Intern Justice as a vehicle to
represent unpaid interns challenging wage violations. He is also
handling a lawsuit brought by a former intern against Atlantic
Records and Warner Music Group.
In that case, Justin Henry has sued Warner in a New York
state court on behalf of company interns from June 2007 to the
present. The lawsuit alleges that for more than six months,
Henry worked at least seven hours a day, five days a week
answering phones, faxing paperwork, filing and picking up lunch
for Warner Music employees.
The tasks he was performing meant he was an employee under
state law that should be paid minimum wage and overtime, the
complaint states.
The Gawker lawsuit was brought by former interns against the
website and its founder, Nick Denton, in federal court. They
said they "were not paid a single cent" to work at least 15
hours a week performing tasks such as writing posts, editing
contributors and moderating online comment sections. The
complaint also said that Gawker did not provide the interns with
academic or vocational training.
To determine whether interns are interns or employees, both
state and federal courts try to decipher whether the primary
beneficiary of the internship was the intern or the employer.
The Black Swan case judge cited a 2010 fact sheet published
by the U.S. Department of Labor on a six-prong test to determine
whether an intern at a for-profit company must be paid. The test
was based on a 1947 U.S. Supreme Court case related to railroad
workers that established an exception for trainees.
"Menial as it was, their work was essential. The fact they
were beginners is irrelevant," U.S. District Judge William
Pauley in New York wrote in determining the Fox Searchlight
interns should be paid.
Charlie Rose attorney Zuckerman said that other judges,
including those in the U.S. 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals, may
not apply the test in the same manner as Pauley.
Zuckerman said he and his client "firmly believe" that they
met the test for proving it was an educational program that
mainly benefited the interns, but, given the size of the
settlement, protracted litigation didn't make sense.
"You've got to have a big enough company to fight the
fight," Zuckerman said.
A preliminary settlement of the Charlie Rose lawsuit was
announced in December 2012.
