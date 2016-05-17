May 17 Oil and gas producer InterOil Corp's
board on Tuesday urged shareholders to reject
nominations made by founder and former Chief Executive Phil
Mulacek as they were "not in the best interests" of the
investors.
Mulacek and another shareholder on Friday nominated the
former CEO, who retired from the post in 2013, and four others
to InterOil's board.
Mulacek has "material conflicts of interest" due to his 20
percent stake in Kina Petroleum Ltd and his position as
president of PNG Drilling Ventures, which holds interests in
some InterOil wells, the board said in a letter to shareholders.
Up to Monday's close, the Papua New Guinea-focused company's
shares had fallen about 60 percent since Mulacek's retirement.
InterOil said on Friday it was confident about enhancing
shareholder value by implementing its strategic plans, including
completing the appraisal of the Elk and Antelope fields to draw
liquefied natural gas from Papua New Guinea's biggest
undeveloped gas deposit.
(Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)