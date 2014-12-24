Dec 24 Interoil Exploration and Production ASA :

* Said on Tuesday Andes Energia had committed to invest 36.3 million Norwegian crowns ($4.88 million) in private placement towards Andes Energia at subscription price of 0.11 crown per share

* Subscription is conditional upon successful restructuring of its 310 million crowns bond loan and $6.2 million debt relating to Proseis AG

* Following private placement and approval of restructuring Andes will hold 51 pct of Interoil outstanding share capital

* Restructuring implies that Interoil will reduce its debt with approximately 120 million crowns

* 310 million crowns bond and the $6.2 million Proseis debt are replaced with new $32 million bond loan

* Private placement and restructuring are mutually conditional upon each other

* As part of restructuring, current bondholders will convert part of bond to 65,000,000 new shares in Interoil, equivalent to about 10 pct of shares outstanding after private placement and restructuring

* Private placement will trigger obligation for Andes to launch a mandatory offer for remaining shares in Interoil

* Arctic Securities is acting as financial advisor to company

