Dec 24 Interoil Exploration and Production ASA
:
* Said on Tuesday Andes Energia had committed to
invest 36.3 million Norwegian crowns ($4.88 million) in private
placement towards Andes Energia at subscription price of 0.11
crown per share
* Subscription is conditional upon successful restructuring
of its 310 million crowns bond loan and $6.2 million debt
relating to Proseis AG
* Following private placement and approval of restructuring
Andes will hold 51 pct of Interoil outstanding share capital
* Restructuring implies that Interoil will reduce its debt
with approximately 120 million crowns
* 310 million crowns bond and the $6.2 million Proseis debt
are replaced with new $32 million bond loan
* Private placement and restructuring are mutually
conditional upon each other
* As part of restructuring, current bondholders will convert
part of bond to 65,000,000 new shares in Interoil, equivalent to
about 10 pct of shares outstanding after private placement and
restructuring
* Private placement will trigger obligation for Andes to
launch a mandatory offer for remaining shares in Interoil
* Arctic Securities is acting as financial advisor to
company
($1 = 7.4310 Norwegian crowns)
