(Adds details on LNG project, Papua New Guinea assets)
* To seek LNG operating and equity partner
* Has retained Morgan Stanley, Macquarie Capital and UBS as
financial advisors
Sept 30 InterOil Corp said it was
seeking an operating and equity partner to develop its $6
billion liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Papua New
Guinea's Gulf province.
The company said the partner will also assist in the sale of
an interest in the company's Elk and Antelope gas
fields and exploration assets in Papua New Guinea.
Australia-based InterOil holds three onshore exploration
licenses in Papua New Guinea and has petroleum licenses covering
about 3.9 million acres.
A strong Asian LNG market and increased interest
in exploration and investment in Papua New Guinea makes it an
attractive time to seek a partner, the company said in a
statement.
The integrated energy company said it has retained Morgan
Stanley & Co, Macquarie Capital (USA) and UBS AG as joint
financial advisors to assist in soliciting and evaluating
proposals from potential partners.
The LNG project, which the company is developing with
Pacific LNG in a joint venture called Liquid Niguini Gas Limited
(LNGL), recently drew criticism from the Papua New Guinea
government on grounds that the project is not what it had
originally approved.
InterOil shares closed at $46.51 on Thursday on the New York
Stock Exchange.
