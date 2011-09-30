(Follows alerts)

Sept 30 InterOil Corp said it was seeking an operating and equity partner to develop its $6 billion liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Papua New Guinea's Gulf province.

The company said the partner will also assist in the sale of an interest in the company's Elk and Antelope fields and exploration tenements in Papua New Guinea.

A strong Asian LNG market and increased interest in exploration and investment in Papua New Guinea makes it an attractive time to seek a partner, the company said in a statement.

The integrated energy company said it has retained Morgan Stanley & Co, Macquarie Capital (USA) and UBS AG as joint financial advisors to assist in soliciting and evaluating proposals from potential partners.

InterOil, which said its is looking for an internationally recognized LNG operating and equity partner, is jointly developing the project with Pacific LNG.

InterOil said it will engage in a formal partnering process in consultation with the Papua New Guinea Government.

InterOil shares closed at $46.51 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)