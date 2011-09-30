(Follows alerts)
* To seek LNG operating and equity partner
* Has retained Morgan Stanley, Macquarie Capital and UBS as
financial advisors
Sept 30 InterOil Corp said it was
seeking an operating and equity partner to develop its $6
billion liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Papua New
Guinea's Gulf province.
The company said the partner will also assist in the sale of
an interest in the company's Elk and Antelope fields and
exploration tenements in Papua New Guinea.
A strong Asian LNG market and increased interest in
exploration and investment in Papua New Guinea makes it an
attractive time to seek a partner, the company said in a
statement.
The integrated energy company said it has retained Morgan
Stanley & Co, Macquarie Capital (USA) and UBS AG as joint
financial advisors to assist in soliciting and evaluating
proposals from potential partners.
InterOil, which said its is looking for an internationally
recognized LNG operating and equity partner, is jointly
developing the project with Pacific LNG.
InterOil said it will engage in a formal partnering process
in consultation with the Papua New Guinea Government.
InterOil shares closed at $46.51 on Thursday on the New York
Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya
Kurane)