BRIEF-Midcoast Energy says Enbridge Energy to buy all of co's outstanding units
* Midcoast Energy Partners L.P. declares distribution for fourth quarter 2016; announces agreement for affiliate to acquire all publicly held common units
July 21 ExxonMobil Corp said it would buy InterOil Corp for more than $2.5 billion in stock, adding a new gas field to expand its exports from Papua New Guinea.
Exxon Mobil said it would pay InterOil shareholders $45 per share in stock. The offer was pitched at an 8 percent discount to InterOil's Wednesday close. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Midcoast Energy Partners L.P. declares distribution for fourth quarter 2016; announces agreement for affiliate to acquire all publicly held common units
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Para announces it has entered into a memorandum of understanding with the Miscon Group to earn up to 75% of the finaris mine and Lomas de Casma processing plant in Peru