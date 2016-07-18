BRIEF-Midcoast Energy says Enbridge Energy to buy all of co's outstanding units
* Midcoast Energy Partners L.P. declares distribution for fourth quarter 2016; announces agreement for affiliate to acquire all publicly held common units
MELBOURNE, July 18 ExxonMobil Corp has made a bid worth at least $2.2 billion for Papua New Guinea-focused InterOil Corp, winning the support of InterOil and topping an offer from Oil Search Ltd, Oil Search said on Monday.
ExxonMobil's move pits it against French giant Total SA , which is backing Oil Search's offer with an agreement to buy part of InterOil's stake in the potentially lucrative Elk-Antelope gas field.
Oil Search has at least until July 21 to submit a revised offer and said it was talking to Total about making a higher bid.
"The parties are in active dialogue and have the flexibility to submit a revised offer either during the three day notice period or after InterOil enters into an Arrangement Agreement with ExxonMobil," Oil Search said.
ExxonMobil has offered $45 worth of its own shares for each InterOil share plus a payment of $0.90 per million cubic feet equivalent (mcfe) for resources of more than 6.2 trillion cubic feet at the Elk-Antelope gas field.
That compares with Oil Search's offer of 8.05 of its own shares for every InterOil share, valuing InterOil's shares at $42.66 on Friday's close, plus $0.77 per mcfe for resources of more than 6.2 tcfe at Elk-Antelope.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin)
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Para announces it has entered into a memorandum of understanding with the Miscon Group to earn up to 75% of the finaris mine and Lomas de Casma processing plant in Peru