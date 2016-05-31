MELBOURNE May 31 A major proxy advisor has
backed a $2.2 billion takeover of InterOil Corp by
Australia's Oil Search Ltd, and recommended InterOil
shareholders reject an attempt by the firm's founder to oust the
board at a meeting on June 14.
Proxy advisor Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) said
InterOil's founder and ex-chief executive Phil Mulacek had "not
made a compelling case for change," and recommended shareholders
should vote for all of InterOil's management nominees at the
group's annual and special meeting.
"Overall, though some of the dissident's claims appear to
have some merits, putting the dissident nominees on the board
may complicate the Oil Search acquisition approval process,
which may not be in the best interest of other shareholders,"
ISS said in its advice to InterOil shareholders.
Oil Search agreed two weeks ago on a $2.2 billion deal to
acquire InterOil and split its key asset, a stake in the Elk and
Antelope gas fields in Papua New Guinea, with the field's
operator, French giant Total SA.
The acquisition price includes a future payment, or
contingent value right, that would be tied to the final
estimates of the size of the Elk and Antelope fields following
appraisals this year.
ISS said Mulacek "has not provided an alternative proposal
which is seen to be superior to the acquisition of the company
by Oil Search Ltd."
Mulacek said last week Oil Search and Total's plan
"significantly undervalues InterOil, and incredibly, wipes out
about $1 billion in future shareholder value from what InterOil
was already entitled to receive" from Total.
He suggested that to preserve that value, the Oil Search and
Total plan should be revised to delay the payment of the
contingent value right until after two years of stable gas
production rather than before production begins.
Oil Search Chief Executive Peter Botten is in the United
States this week drumming up support for the takeover of
InterOil, which both companies have said they expect to complete
in the September quarter.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin)