Nov 9 Inter Parfums Inc posted higher-than-expected quarterly profit on stronger sales of its Burberry fragrance in Europe.

In October, the fragrance maker had pre-announced its third-quarter sales and raised its full-year revenue outlook for the third time since its initial forecast in November 2010.

The company, however, maintained its earnings outlook citing high level of advertising and promotion spending planned in the fourth quarter.

Inter Parfums, which sells brands including Van Cleef & Arpels, Burberry and Christian Lacroix, expects full-year earnings of $1.05 a share on revenue of $570 millon.

Analysts, on average are expecting full-year earnings of $1.05 a share on revenue of $567.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. KEY POINTS: Q3 2011 I/B/E/S Q3 2010

Revenue $171.7 mln $171.7 mln $120.9 mln

Net income $10.4 mln -- $8.4 million

GAAP EPS $0.34 $0.27 $0.28

* Net sales rose 42 percent

* European-based product sales were up 41.7 pct to $154.7 mln

* United States-based product sales were up 45.9 pct to $17 mln

* Gross margins were 63 percent compared to 59 percent last year

* "Spurred by the global launch of Burberry Body, Burberry fragrance sales were up 29 percent in local currency for the quarter. Our European-based operations also benefited from the continued strong momentum of the Jimmy Choo and Montblanc fragrance launches," Chief Executive Jean Madar said.

* Shares of the New York-based company closed at $18.58 on Wednesday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Chris Jonathan Peters in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)