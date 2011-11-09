(Adds gross margins, CEO comment)
Nov 9 Inter Parfums Inc posted
higher-than-expected quarterly profit on stronger sales of its
Burberry fragrance in Europe.
In October, the fragrance maker had pre-announced its
third-quarter sales and raised its full-year revenue outlook for
the third time since its initial forecast in November 2010.
The company, however, maintained its earnings
outlook citing high level of advertising and promotion spending
planned in the fourth quarter.
Inter Parfums, which sells brands including Van
Cleef & Arpels, Burberry and Christian Lacroix, expects
full-year earnings of $1.05 a share on revenue of $570 millon.
Analysts, on average are expecting full-year
earnings of $1.05 a share on revenue of $567.1 million,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
KEY POINTS: Q3 2011 I/B/E/S Q3 2010
Revenue $171.7 mln $171.7 mln $120.9 mln
Net income $10.4 mln -- $8.4 million
GAAP EPS $0.34 $0.27 $0.28
* Net sales rose 42 percent
* European-based product sales were up 41.7 pct to $154.7
mln
* United States-based product sales were up 45.9 pct to $17
mln
* Gross margins were 63 percent compared to 59 percent last
year
* "Spurred by the global launch of Burberry Body, Burberry
fragrance sales were up 29 percent in local currency for the
quarter. Our European-based operations also benefited from the
continued strong momentum of the Jimmy Choo and Montblanc
fragrance launches," Chief Executive Jean Madar said.
MARKET REACTION / COMMENTARY:
* Shares of the New York-based company closed at $18.58 on
Wednesday on Nasdaq.
