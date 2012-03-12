* Q4 EPS $0.13 vs est. $0.15
* Q4 sales up 68 pct to $189.1 mln vs est. $177.8 mln
* Sees FY12 EPS $1.16 vs est. $1.18
* Sees FY12 sales of $625 mln vs est. $633.3 mln
March 12 Inter Parfums Inc's
fourth-quarter profit missed analysts' estimates hurt by higher
expenses, and the fragrance maker reiterated its 2012 outlook.
Fourth-quarter net income fell to $4.1 million, or 13 cents
a share, compared with $6.2 million, or 20 cents a share, a year
ago.
Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of 15 cents a
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales, which were pre-announced in January, rose 68 percent
to $189.1 million compared with analysts' estimates of $177.8
million.
For 2012, the company, which sells brands such as Lanvin,
Jimmy Choo, Van Cleef & Arpels, expects to earn $1.16 a share on
sales of $625 million .
Analysts were expecting earnings of $1.18 a share on sales
of $633.3 million.
Shares of the New York-based company closed at $16.36 on
Monday on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Chris Jonathan Peters in Bangalore; Editing by
Supriya Kurane)