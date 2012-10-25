Oct 25 Fragrance maker Inter Parfums Inc
signed a worldwide license agreement with Karl
Lagerfeld to create and distribute perfumes under the German
fashion designer's namesake brand.
The 20-year agreement with Lagerfeld, who ended a deal with
fragrance and cosmetics company Coty BV on Wednesday,
points to Inter Parfums's attempts to strengthen its portfolio
as its 19-year long partnership with British luxury goods group
Burberry Group comes to an end.
Burberry Group, which makes up more than half of Inter
Parfums' revenue, ended its licensing agreement with Inter
Parfums in July, but extended the agreement for three months
while it takes distribution inhouse.
Inter Parfums, which also sells brands such as Lanvin, Jimmy
Choo, Van Cleef & Arpels, said earlier this week that sales in
its European business fell.
Karl Lagerfeld, known for his stint as head designer and
creative director for luxury company Chanel, runs his own
fashion label and is the artistic director for Italian brand
Fendi.
Inter Parfums said a new fragrance line is scheduled to be
launched in 2014, said in a statement.
Shares of the New York-based company were up about 1 percent
at $18.32 on Nasdaq on Thursday.