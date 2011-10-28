SEOUL Oct 28 A consortium led by online
shopping mall operator InterPark Corp has signed a
deal to take over Samsung Group procurement arm iMarketKorea Inc
for 24,100 won per share, InterPark said on Friday,
a deal worth more than 422 billion won ($378.4 million).
Interpark said in a regulatory filing that the consortium,
which included private equity firm H&Q and Korea Venture
Business Association, had agreed to acquire a 48.7 percent-plus
stake from nine Samsung affiliates including Samsung Electronics
Co Ltd .
The country's biggest business group launched a rare
divestment in August against the backdrop of warnings from the
administration of President Lee Myung-bak and politicians that
the maintenance, repair and operation (MRO) businesses of the
country's conglomerates could hurt small and medium-size
enterprises.
On Monday, the InterPark-led consortium beat private equity
firms KKR & Co LP and MBK Partners when it was picked as
preferred bidder for iMarketKorea, set up by Samsung in 2000 to
provide goods and maintenance services for business clients.
InterPark added that the stake size that Korea Venture
Business Association would receive was dependent on follow up
discussions with the seller.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc oversaw the sale process.
($1 = 1115.250 won)
