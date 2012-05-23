May 23 Inter Pipeline Fund on Wednesday sold C$400 million ($388 million) of 10-year medium-term notes, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 3.776 percent notes, due May 30, 2022, were priced at par to yield 189.9 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.

The investment dealer arms of Bank of Montreal, Canadian Imperial Bank and Toronto Dominion Bank were the bookrunning managers of the sale. ($1=C$1.03) (Reporting by Pam Niimi; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)