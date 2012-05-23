UPDATE 1-Viva Energy says repairing minor leak at Australian refinery
* Says caused by minor leak at refinery near Melbourne (Recasts on repairs, adds detail)
May 23 Inter Pipeline Fund on Wednesday sold C$400 million ($388 million) of 10-year medium-term notes, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.
The 3.776 percent notes, due May 30, 2022, were priced at par to yield 189.9 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.
The investment dealer arms of Bank of Montreal, Canadian Imperial Bank and Toronto Dominion Bank were the bookrunning managers of the sale. ($1=C$1.03) (Reporting by Pam Niimi; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Says caused by minor leak at refinery near Melbourne (Recasts on repairs, adds detail)
* Hong Kong stocks at new five-month highs on renewed inflows
Feb 15 The governor of North Dakota ordered protesters on Wednesday to evacuate a demonstration camp near the site of the Dakota Access Pipeline in the latest move to clear the area that has served as a base for opposition to the multibillion dollar project.