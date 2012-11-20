Berkshire Hathaway gains $1.6 bln from its huge bite of Apple
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's gain on its investment in Apple Inc. stands at more than $1.6 billion after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
Nov 20 Interpublic Group of Companies said it sold its remaining investment in Facebook Inc for $95 million in cash.
Interpublic said it expects to record a pre-tax gain of $94 million.
"We decided to sell our remaining shares in Facebook as our investment was no longer strategic in nature," Chief Executive Michael Roth said in a statement.
Interpublic also authorized an increase in its existing share repurchase program from $300 million to $400 million.
Feb 25 Warren Buffett says American business, and thus a basket of stocks, is virtually certain to be worth far more in years ahead. In his letter to Berkshire Hathaway Inc shareholders:
Feb 25 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday said fourth-quarter profit rose 15 percent from a year earlier, helped by gains from investments and derivatives.