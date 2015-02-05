Feb 5 Advertising company Interpublic Group of
Cos Inc said it appointed three independent directors
and that two current directors would retire, increasing the size
of its board to 10.
Deborah Ellinger, Henry Miller, and Jonathan Miller will
join the board, while Jill Considine and Richard Goldstein will
step down with effect from March 1, Interpublic said.
Interpublic also said it had reached a standstill agreement
with activist investor Elliott Management, one of it's largest
shareholders, and that Elliott had agreed to vote in favor of
all the board's nominees at the company's annual meeting.
Elliott, which holds a 6.9 percent stake in Interpublic, had
said last year that it wanted to "engage in a constructive
dialogue" with the company's board of directors to maximize
shareholder value.
(Reporting By Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon
Jennings)