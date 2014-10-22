Oct 22 Advertising company Interpublic Group of Cos Inc reported an 8.3 percent rise in third-quarter revenue, helped by higher ad spending by U.S. businesses.

The world's No.4 ad firm also said on Wednesday it could exceed its full-year organic revenue growth target of 4 percent.

Interpublic, whose agencies include McCann Erickson and FCB, said revenue rose to $1.84 billion in the three months ended Sept. 30 from $1.70 billion a year earlier.

Net income available to common stockholders rose to $89.7 million, or 21 cents per share, from $45.4 million, or 11 cents per share. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)