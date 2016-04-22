BRIEF-Baidu to acquire xPerception
* Baidu further strengthens visual perception capabilities with acquisition of xPerception
April 22 Advertising company Interpublic Group of Companies Inc reported a 3.9 percent rise in quarterly revenue as businesses in North America boosted their advertising budgets.
Net income available to company's common stockholders was $5.4 million, in the first quarter ended March 31, from a loss of $1.8 million, a year earlier.
Interpublic, one of the "big four" ad agencies, said revenue rose to $1.74 billion from $1.68 billion. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
April 13 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 15.3 points lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures FFIc1 down 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.