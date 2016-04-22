April 22 Advertising company Interpublic Group of Companies Inc reported a 3.9 percent rise in quarterly revenue as businesses in North America boosted their advertising budgets.

Net income available to company's common stockholders was $5.4 million, in the first quarter ended March 31, from a loss of $1.8 million, a year earlier.

Interpublic, one of the "big four" ad agencies, said revenue rose to $1.74 billion from $1.68 billion. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)