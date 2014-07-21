(Corrects paragraph 2 of July 18 story to say agency name is
FCB, not Draftfcb)
July 18 Advertising company Interpublic Group of
Cos Inc reported a 5.4 percent rise in quarterly
revenue, boosted by a strengthening international market and
higher ad spending in the United States.
Interpublic, whose agencies include McCann Erickson and FCB,
said revenue rose to $1.85 billion in the second quarter ended
June 30, from $1.76 billion a year earlier.
Net income available to common stockholders rose to $99.4
million, or 23 cents per share, from $79.9 million, or 18 cents
per share.
Excluding items, the company earned 25 cents per share.
(Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)